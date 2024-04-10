NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, Columbus Blue Jackets, and NHLPA Meetings

Will the Tampa Bay Lightning be interested in re-signing Anthony Duclair?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Porky Palmer Eclipsed This Podcast episode – on Tampa Bay Lightning pending UFA forward Anthony Duclair. Will the Lightning try to re-sign him? He’d be a fit in a lot places.

Friedman: “Duclair, I, I’m very curious to see if Tampa’s gonna sign him. He’s been a really nice fit there.”

Marek: “Sure has. I honestly, I see, I see that guy’s a fit in so many places. Don’t you? Like, don’t you look at Anthony Duclair, and this guy can fit everywhere.

Friedman: “Yes.”

Marek: “Like with that skill set and that speed and that ability to get zone quickly and push back defense. Oh, yeah. Just about every team.”

TSN: The Columbus Blue Jackets GM search is being conducted by John Davidson and Mike Priest and the process will be ramping up soon according to Darren Dreger.

“What’s interesting is Davidson is willing to slide into a different role if a perfect candidate is available at some point, even though he wants to stay in hockey operations.

When we say “perfect” we’re talking about an uber-experienced general manager, like a Ken Holland who is invested in what’s going on with the Edmonton Oilers, or a Jeff Gorton, likewise with the Montreal Canadiens.”

The NHLPA and some player agents are meeting this week and next

TSN: Darren Dreger said the NHLPA is in the beginning stages of prepping for the next CBA talks. The CBA expires after the 2025-26 season.

“Executive director Marty Walsh and the rest of the NHLPA are currently meeting with player agents around the NHL. They’ve got meetings this week in New York, Los Angeles, and they’ll wrap it up with a meeting next Tuesday in Toronto.

For the expiration of the CBA, what the game plan in the negotiation with the NHL is going to be is a primary thing on the agenda.”

They’ll also be talking about the Arizona Coyotes in the short and long-term. They NHLPA doesn’t much leverage in the situation.