NHL Rumors: Teams Curious About Nazem Kadri’s No-Trade List

Teams will want to know if they’re on Nazem Kadri’s no-trade list, and the Flames wouldn’t move him before his 1,000th game

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The most pleasant surprise starts in the NHL episode, on the Nazem Kadri rumors. He’s approaching a 1,000 NHL games and won’t be moved before then, if at all. He has a 13-team no-trade list, and teams will be interested to see if they are on it or not.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“And I think the other thing too is, this is huge for Kadri and his family, and I’ve heard that they’ve got like, big celebration planned. You don’t let that get touched. Okay? And I think great on them. Great on everybody involved here for recognizing that’s important.

The thing that got out last week that nobody, including myself at the time, realized. I didn’t realize it until someone told me that day, is that he’s got a 13-team no-trade now. His clause has changed. I heard that teams are all over it. Okay, am I on that list? Am I not on that list? I’m on that list. How did I end up on that list? And how do I change that?

I think that’s what’s going on here. Like, people want to know. Like, if it’s a no-trade, everybody sits there and says, ‘All right, we’ll figure this out. We’ll make a deal with Calgary, and if we have to convince him, we’ll convince him.’ That’s the way everybody kind of looks at it. We’re all on the same page here.

But when you find out it’s a partial, and you’re trying to find out if you’re on that list. All of a sudden, if you realize you’re there, you’re like, ‘What? We’re there. We like this guy. How do we get off of there?’

So I think, and I’m sure Kadri, because he’s, he’s got a lot of personal pride and stuff. He’s, he’s out there saying, ‘You know what, if people want me, (a) I’m not giving up on my current team. That’s just not the way I’m wired. I’m going to compete for them. But also, I’m going to show anybody out there that, if it comes, you’re getting prime Nazem.’

Kyle Bukauskas: “It’s amazing. You think about how long he’s been around, as you said, so close to 1,000 games. He’s won a Cup. He’s got a great resume built up as an NHL player. And yet still you can see there’s something just about how he plays when he’s at his best, there’s like always something in his mind of like, ‘Those people over there, don’t think I can do this.’ Those people over there, like, there’s, it’s like, he’s fueled still by some sort of outside doubt. Which is great, like, it’s, it’s, it brings out the best in him. But it’s, it is impressive that this far into it, you still see signs of that when he’s really going.”

If you’re wired that way, it’s, it’s hard to lose it that way.

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks are not on Nazem Kadri’s no-trade list.

