NHL Injuries: Sabres, Avs, Blue Jackets Stars, Oilers, Rangers, Flyers, Leafs, and Canucks

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway was skating on a line with Jason Zucker and Jack Quinn at practice.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Sam Girard and forward Logan O’Connor will travel with the team but won’t play this weekend. They could be ready early November.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Robert Tiffin: Dallas Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said that forward Matt Duchene and Oskar Back will travel with the team, but Roope Hintz won’t. All are listed as day-to-day.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (wrist) is eligible to come off the LTIR on Saturday, but coach Kris Knoblauch said that he’s not ready yet. He’s week-to-week, and the earliest he might be ready is the following Saturday.

Jim Cerny of Forever Blueshirts: New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck started skating the week. He’s been out since October 9th with an upper-body injury. He’s on the LTIR.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson tweaked something at practice and is day-to-day.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Jim Montgomery said that forward Robert Thomas is doing better but is doubtful for Thursday.

Craig Merz: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz left last night’s game in the second period after being hit along the boards.

TSN: Maple Leafs forward William Nylander missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Farhan Lalji: Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland and defenseman Quinn Hughes are not travelling with the team. GM Patrik Allvin is hopeful that Hughes could join the team in either Minnesota or Nashville.

Adam Kierszenblat: Injured Canucks and likely out tonight: Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland, Nils Höglander, Derek Forbort, Teddy Blueger, Filip Chytil, Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Victor Mancini.

