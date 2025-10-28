NHL Rumors: Teams Interested in Pavel Zacha and Casey Middelstadt, Bruins Will Be Patient

Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt are getting interest, including some Canadian teams, but the Bruins are ready to move them just yet

James Murphy of RG Media: A source said the Boston Bruins are getting calls from teams interested in Pavel Zacha, and the Vancouver Canucks are one of those teams.

“I know the Canucks really want him badly.”

Elliotte Friedman confirmed that on Saturday Headlines, stating that talks have been back and forth since the offseason.

Another source said that although they’re listening to calls for Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, and others, they’re not packing in the season just yet, it’s too early.

“They’re definitely listening on Zacha, Mittelstadt, and other players, but it’s more knowing their options should they be out of the playoff race by American Thanksgiving or the New Year,” the source told RG. “The management staff and the coaching staff have let the players know that they still believe in them, so we will see where this goes.”

The source said that one player the Bruins could look at on the Canucks roster is defenseman Victor Mancini, who the Canucks acquired from the New York Rangers in the J.T. Miller trade.

The Calgary Flames inquired about Zacha in the offseason, and are looking for offensive help. The Flames are also struggling and may go into sell mode as opposed to buy mode.

Another source said that the Edmonton Oilers could be a nice fit for Zacha, centering the third line. The Bruins and Oilers hooked up for two trades last season.

The Sheet with Jeff Marek: David Pagnotta on Boston Bruins forwards/centers Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt, and the trade rumors surrounding them.

“There are two guys that, I mean, no, no stranger to the rumor mill. Their names were out there last season. Obviously, Middelstadt bounced around. But Zacha, same situation, he, his name popped up around deadline time. His name popped up again in the summer.

They both have two years left on their contract. Mittelstadt has a no-trade list that kicks in July one. Zacha has got, I can’t remember, I think it’s an eight or 10 team list, something along those lines, in terms of a no-trade list. But he’s at $4.75 million AAV, Mittelstadt’s at $5.75 (million).

Depending how long this, this little slump they’re in goes, I think we’re going to hear their names popping up a little bit more regularly throughout the season, quite frankly. Because these are two guys that I think Boston’s willing to continue to explore on.

Mittelstadt, hey’re going to sell the versatility there, because he can play center. He’s playing the wing right now. But you know, Zacha is the one because of that cap hit, especially, that I think some teams are going to look at.

And I wonder about Vancouver there. I’ve mentioned this this week here on the network as well, just about Vancouver search for a center and how they’ve explored interest and poked around on Zacha in the past. That could be a target for them. Also, again, lower AAV overall, at 4.75, that’s pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty palatable for a lot of teams that are looking for centers.

