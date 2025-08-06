NHL Rumors: Teams Still Interested in Jack Roslovic, and Pittsburgh Penguins Notes

Five or six teams are still checking in on UFA forward Jack Roslovic

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Mid Summer Check In episode on unrestricted free agent forward Jack Roslovic.

“And our last pod, Kyle, another player we talked about for Toronto was Jack Roslovic. He’s still unsigned. I’ve heard there’s still a few teams looking at him, and you know he’s the best available player remaining.

And obviously, he hasn’t found anything he 100% likes, but there’s definitely a few teams poking around there. I’ve heard five or six. So he has to get to something he’s comfortable with. And we know with Toronto, they’re trying to move money around.”

Nothing imminent with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and some notes on ownership

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Mid Summer Check In episode. Friedman touches on the Pittsburgh Penguins, trade talk and if Ron Burkle and Mario can buy back the team.

“You know, people are always asking, Are there any, you know, trade talk this summer? Obviously been Pittsburgh has been around it. I don’t think there’s anything imminent there on any file, although it can always change with one phone call. It’s summer like, you know, people are trying to relax a little bit. And I’m assuming that things are going to heat up later in the summer, at some point in all these particular situations.

You know, the one thing I think that has been news in Pittsburgh a lot, has been the possibility of the Ron Burkle, Mario Lemieux group, and whether or not they’re going to come back and buy the Penguins. And I can understand why the Penguins fans would be excited about the possibility of Lemieux. He’s a God there, and everything he touches turn to gold.

But the only thing I’ve heard about that so far is that they’re just, you know, well below what Fenway would want to be the number. If you take a look at it, the Lightning just sold, I know the Penguins sold for what $900 (million) and the Lightning sold for around $1.8 (billion). I got to think that that’s where the Penguins would want to be. And I just, from what I understand, that bit is just not close to that at this point in time. So we’ll see where else it goes. I mean, that’s a story that probably doesn’t go away for a while.

You know, also with Pittsburgh, you know Nick, Nick Robertson. I had a couple people ask me about the possibility of Nick Robertson in Pittsburgh, just because, obviously, Kyle Dubas knows him.”

