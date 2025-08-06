NHL News: Schaefer, Kravtsov, Colangelo, Villenueve, and Khudobin

Matthew Schaefer signed his entry-level contract

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders signed 2025 first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer to a three-year entry-level contract with $975,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $4.475 million.

He’ll have an NHL salary of $877,5000, a $97,500 signing bonus, with upto $1 million in “A” bonuses and upto $2.5 million in “B” bonuses.

NHL.com: Schaefer after signing the deal.

“Obviously, I had to work for my number and I had to work for a spot on the team, and I still have to do that, right? So, I mean, I got the number, but I still got to work for a spot on the team. And, like I said, there’s still a lot of work, and I got to put my head down, put my work boots on, and get to work. Still a lot of work to come and a lot of exciting times, but can’t wait for everything.”

If he doesn’t make the Islanders, he’ll be retrned to Erie of the OHL. He’s no longer eligible to play in the NCAA since he signed a contract, and he is too young to play in the AHL.

The Vancouver Canucks sign Vitali Kravtsov

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks have signed forward Vitali Kravtsov to a one-year, two-way deal.

Puck Pedia: Kravtsov will get $775,000 in the NHL and $450,000 in the minors.

The Anaheim Ducks re-sign Sam Colangelo

Puck Pedia: The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed 23-year-old RFA forward Sam Colangelo to a two-year contract with a $850,000 salary cap hit.

2025-26: $850,000 NHL salary, and $375,000 in the minors

2026-27: $850,000 and one-way

The Toronto Maple Leafs re-sign William Villeneuve

Michael Augello: The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed 23-year-old defenseman prospect William Villeneuve to a one-year, two-way extension.

He put up four goals and 36 assists in 55 games with the Toronto Marlies (AHL).

Villeneuve has definitely shown offensive prowess. Is his defensive game strong enough to become an everyday NHLer? pic.twitter.com/GF04QMuCay — Mason Black (@NHLRankKing) August 5, 2025

Anton Khudobin retires

Dallas Stars: Former Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin retires from the NHL.

NHL: Khudobin played for the Wild, Bruins, Hurricanes, Ducks, Stars and Blackhawks.

