NHL Rumors: Teams Will Be Interested in Marco Rossi, and the Canucks Should be One of Them

The Vancouver Canucks should be one of the teams interested in Wild’s Marco Rossi

Sekeres and Price: Frankie Corrado on Minnesota Wild pending RFA center Mark Rossi. Teams will be calling the Wild about Rossi’s availability and if the Vancouver Canucks will be one of the teams interested.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Of course, there’s a match there because of the, the need at center ice. But I think the Canucks wouldn’t be the only team that would look at a guy like Marco Rossi and say, ‘He’s not even 24 years old. He just had a 60-point year.’ You know, there’s, there’s more there and, and you bring him in like that, that’s a guy who can potentially do something for you.

I think he’s a hell of a player. I think he’s highly competitive, like, despite what he would lack in size and stature, he plays hard. And the thing is, like, he wouldn’t have had the regular season success playing for a team like Minnesota if he wasn’t competitive. If he didn’t play hard, you know, like you just, you’re not going to play. You’re not going to get the opportunities. So credit to him. He did it in the regular season.

But it just, you know, we can all do the math, right? Like, we know what kind of Team Billy Guerin picked for Team USA. We know the kind of player he was. We know what kind of players the Minnesota Wild covet. Like, they went out, the trade deadline and they spent a ton to get Justin Brazeau from Boston.

Like, do the math there. Marco Rossi at five foot nine. I mean, it’s easy to say that maybe he’s not in the plans there. So with that being said, I think the phone will be pretty busy as far as teams inquiring about him.

And I think Vancouver should be, you know, one of the one of the top teams, as far as calling and blowing up Billy Guerin phone to try and get a player like that. He’s young, there’s a lot of upside, and you can find a way to get him locked up for, you know, for a significant period of time on a good cap hit. I mean, how do you not try and entertain that?”

