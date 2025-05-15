NHL News: Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, and the Los Angeles Kings

The Philadelphia Flyers hire Rick Tocchet to be their next head coach

Philadelphia Flyers: Rick Tocchet was named the 25th head coach of the Flyers.

Jackie Spiegel: Tocchet: “I’ve always been a Flyer at heart & have taken that passion & energy that embodies this city & org. w/me throughout my career…I couldn’t be more excited to lead this team back among the NHL elite where we belong.”

David Pagnotta: Tocchet was their top choice but they did a thorough search. Flyers interim coach Brad Shaw was a finalist for the full-time position.

Kevin Kurz: It’s not known at this time if Shaw will remain on Tocchet’s coaching staff. Source said they may have a decision in the “next few days.”

Pierre LeBrun: Tocchet’s contract is for five years and $5.25 million per season.

Vancouver Canucks: GM Patrik Allvin announced the hiring of Adam Foote as their 22nd head coach.

“Adam is a strong leader, good teacher and person who knows what it takes to build a great culture and winning attitude,” said Allvin. “His past experiences on the ice have translated nicely into a coaching style that fits our organization’s goals and vision. He has worked extremely hard the past few years, gaining our player’s respect and trust for his strong communication and honest straight forward opinion.”

Foote had been an assistant with the Canucks since January 22nd, 2023.

Rick Dhaliwal: Foote signed a three-year contract.

The Los Angeles Kings hire Ken Holland to be their next GM

LA Kings: The Los Angeles Kings have named Ken Holland their 10th general manager.

“As we did our due diligence, we identified Ken as the absolute best option and acted decisively to make him our General Manager,” said Robitaille. “His track record of success is undeniable and after our conversations with him, we were clearly convinced he was the right person for us at this time. He has the experience to lead us on the proper path that will help us win now and compete for the Stanley Cup.”

Puck Pedia: The Vancouver Canucks have signed 2023, first-round pick, 11th overall, Tom Willander to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll have a $950,000 salary and a $1.75 million cap hit.

2025-26: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $82,500 in the minors and $500,000 in “A” performance bonuses.

2026-27: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $82,500 in the minors and $000,000 in “A” performance bonuses.

2027-28: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $82,500 in the minors and $1 million in “A” performance bonuses.

Tom Willander: Todd Diamond, Willander’s agent: “We are happy it is done, Tom can realize his dream to play for the Canucks and work to make roster.”

The Flyers sign Rodrigo Abols

Puck Pedia: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed 29-year-old forward Rodrigo Abols to a one-year, one-way contract extension. He’ll have an $800,000 cap hit.

