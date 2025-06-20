NHL Rumors: The Best Landing Spot for Mitch Marner Is …

The best landing spot for Mitch Marner is …

TSN: Bryan Hayes and Bruce Boudreau on the best landing spots for unrestricted free agent forward Mitch Marner.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Glenn Schiiler: “Hayes, let’s start with the biggest name on the list. It’s Mitch Marner.

Hayes: “I’m going to say the Vegas Golden Knights would be the best fit for Mitch Marner for a variety of reasons, Bruce. First and foremost, this is what they do. They go big game hunting. So if you’re Marner and you’re going to get paid a lot of money, there’s going to be a lot of buzz about you going there. There’s not going to be a ton of pressure within the marketplace. They’re loaded. He steps in. He doesn’t have to be the man. I see it is a perfect fit, Mitch Marner in Vegas.

Boudreau: “But you know what, there’s going to be 31 teams after this guy. And I mean, it’s a really good fit. But I just, I just don’t know if they’re going to be able to fit Mitch Marner in. They’re going to have to re-sign Eichel. They got they find ways, and they do, do the big game hunting.

But you know what I’ve said this all year, I think, and I don’t know why I’m saying this, but I think a fit would be Chicago, and I’ll tell you why. As, first of all, they’ve got to get better and they had Connor Bedard. They have given him nobody to play with for two years.

Mitch Marner is a set-up man. He wants to, he wants to be able to pass the puck. Bedard’s got to be the superstar eventually that everybody thought he was going to be. And unless they get a guy that’s capable of playing with him, it’s not going to happen.

I think Chicago has to make a splash. They have the money. Let’s go Chicago putting in a big splash for Mitch Marner this year.

