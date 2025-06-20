NHL Rumors: The Best Landing Spot for Sam Bennett Is …

The best landing spot for Sam Bennett is …

TSN: Bryan Hayes and Bruce Boudreau on the best landing spots for unrestricted free agent forward Sam Bennett.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Glenn Schiiler: “How about Conn Smythe winner, Sam Bennett, he’s made fewer than half of Marner’s career earnings, guys. Hayes, it’s time for him to cash in. Where’s Bennett’s best fit?

Hayes: “Just stay in Florida. Stay at the Elbo Room. Bill Zito should meet him there right now. Just sign him to an eight-year deal at big money and keep him in Florida. He is, he personifies what the Florida Panthers are. And it’s a perfect situation.

He’s a great, great second-line center, and that doesn’t change, because (Aleksander) Barkov is going to be there for a long time. Lundell is right behind him on the third line. He’s won there. He just won a Conn Smythe like you said. They’re going to find money. They’re going to pay him. I can’t picture him in any other jersey, Bruce. I think it’s the perfect setup for Sam Bennett to stay in Florida.

Boudreau: “Hey, Bryan, I agree with you that it is the perfect fit. But you know what every team in the East that thinks they win, they have to win, they’re going to do anything they can to get Bennett away from Florida. I think some huge money is going to be thrown at this guy, more than he deserves.

But they got to get him away from Florida, because they’re looking at Florida and they could be a dynasty. They could win for two more years.

You know, where he’d be a great fit. He’d be a great fit in Toronto. I think him behind Matthews, same thing as being behind Barkov. I think Toronto needs that kind of leadership, needs that kind of winning attitude, and I think he would be a great fit in Toronto.

Bennett doesn’t plan on leaving for Florida

