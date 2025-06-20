NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers; Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard

The Edmonton Oilers held their year-end media availability on Thursday, following a six-game loss in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers. It was the second year in a row the Oilers had fallen to the Panthers, but it was also the second year Edmonton had to deal with a contract extension for a key player in the core. Last year, it was Leon Draisaitl. This year, it is Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard.

Connor McDavid Hints About His Future with the Edmonton Oilers

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: “Winning is the most important thing. If I feel that there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem,” McDavid said. “I’m not in a rush to make any decision. I don’t think that there needs to be any timeline.”

NHL Rumors: Where Do the Edmonton Oilers Go From Here?

Daniel Nugent Bowman of The Athletic: “I know people are going to look at that July 1 day and be looking to see if there’s anything done. But I’m just not in a rush that way.”

Derek Van Diest of NHL.com: “This core has been together for a long time and we’ve been building to this moment all along,” McDavid said. “The work that’s gone on behind the scenes, the conversations, the disappointments and some good times along the way as well.

“We’re all in this together, trying to get it over that finish line. With that being said, ultimately, I still need to do what’s best for me and my family and that’s who I have to take care of first, but of course there is unfinished business here, yeah.”

What Will Connor McDavid’s Next Contract Look Like?

Ryan Rishaug of TSN: “All options for term are going to be considered. Agent Judd Moldaver has a history of being open to shorter deals with star players (Matthews 4/Werenski 6/). With that said I believe McDavid loves being an Oiler and is open to max deal as well. His wife Lauren is putting down business roots as they embrace Edmonton together – but again, winning will remain the top priority.

It’s a new cap era for the league, and this contract coming due at the start of it creates a unique situation. Will be a fascinating few weeks for sure.”

Rishaug added: “I don’t believe July 1st is a critical deadline for this to get completed. Could quite easily push later into July and beyond as things are worked out. -If ever a player was going to get the max, with where the cap is going and who he is, McDavid could be the guy – but with winning the #1 priority, more likely is a “sweet spot” between acknowledging his status in the game, but not doing a deal that prevents the ultimate goal.”

*I’d ball-park 15m-17m depending on term”

Jason Gregor Sports 1440: My thoughts on McDavid’s next contract. I wouldn’t fret about him not signing right away. Draisaitl didn’t sign until September 3rd. I expect McDavid will sign. I won’t be surprised to see a shorter term around five years. AAV in $15.5-$16m range.

Evan Bouchard Does Not Want To Leave Edmonton

Jason Gregor Sports 1440: Bouchard on the possibility of an offer sheet: “Haven’t thought about that. I want to be here.”

OilersNation.com: Connor McDavid on Evan Bouchard: “That’s definitely a deal that needs to get done and one that’s very important for us.”

NHLRumors.com Note: Look, there will be a lot of overreaction to the comments Connor McDavid made on Thursday. He has one year left on his deal and isn’t eligible to sign or even talk extension until July 1st. Could he take 20 percent of the cap? Sure, McDavid could, but he won’t because he wants to win. He didn’t get every dollar he was worth last time on his current deal that will expire in the summer of 2026, because he wanted to have a chance at winning.

NHL Thought of the Day Let the Overreaction to Connor McDavid’s Comments about His Future Begin #letsgooilers pic.twitter.com/FRtXsG1f2Y — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) June 19, 2025

You can never say never in this business, but why would Leon Draisaitl sign an eight-year extension if Connor McDavid wasn’t coming back? Those two are as tight as brothers, and whether it’s a short-term or long-term deal, Connor McDavid will stay in Edmonton. His former agent, Jeff Jackson, is the CEO of Hockey Operations in Edmonton. He will get this done.

It will take some time to complete, similar to Draisaitl’s last year and Auston Matthews with the Toronto Maple Leafs before that.

The way Evan Bouchard brushed off the offer sheet question suggests that he wants to remain in Edmonton with this group.

Now the work will begin to move money off the books to get these deals done for next season. Let’s see how GM Stan Bowman handles his first full off-season.

