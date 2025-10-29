NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins, and the Detroit Red Wings

Nazem Kadri speculation is media-driven

TSN: Most of the Nazem Kadri trade speculation is media driven, according to Darren Dreger. Teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks and maybe the Toronto Maple Leafs wouldn’t mind adding a No. 2 center, but the timing isn’t right for the Calgary Flames.

“The reality is that Nazem Kadri loves Calgary, and unless the Flames decide that their roster needs reconstruction, and that could happen through the rest of the regular season leading up to the trade deadline, then at least for the moment, it is premature.”

NHL News: Dallas Stars Extend Thomas Harley

Pavel Zacha may never make it to the trade market, despite teams calling the Bruins

TSN: Pavel Zacha is another name in the rumor mill, and Pierre LeBrun confirmed that the Vancouver Canucks inquired over the offseason. The Boston Bruins view Zacha as part of their future.

“What I’m being told is that the Boston Bruins view Pavel Zacha as a long-term fit. He has another year on his deal after this year but don’t be surprised if they try to extend him this summer. At 28 years old, they look at him as being age-appropriate for this roster transition, and they feel he fits in very well and would like to keep him around.”

The Detroit Red Wings may hold on to Erik Gustafsson if they’re only getting low-pick offers

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman reported that the Detroit Red Wings are looking to trade defenseman Erik Gustafsson, who is playing in the AHL.

A Gustafsson trade may not happen as has been hearing that teams are only interested in giving up a lower-round draft pick. The Red Wings may just wait things out to see what happens. An injury is likely to happen at some point. He carries a $2 million cap hit and in the last year of his deal.

Cap space isn’t an issue for the Red Wings, so trading him may just to give him another shot at the NHL.

