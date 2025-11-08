NHL Rumors: The Brayden Schenn Speculation Will Only Increase

Brayden Schenn speculation will only increase if the Blues continue to struggle

The Fourth Period: The St. Louis Blues are at the bottom of the standings, and if the struggles continue, trade speculation will increase. Already drawing interest in 34-year-old forward Brayden Schenn.

He has two years left at a $6.5 million salary cap and a 15-team no-trade list. He can play center and wing and will interest some contending teams.

David Pagnotta on DFO Rundown

“I think Schenn is a guy that we’re going to be hearing his name a little bit more later on in the season, especially if they can’t put together a solid run here and get back into – and I know it’s close and I know it’s early – but be really part of the playoff discussion come December,” Pagnotta said. “Otherwise, like I said, you’re going to hear Schenn’s name more.”

Schenn was in the rumor mill last season as well, with GM Doug Armstrong putting a very high asking price on him. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators or New Jersey Devils could be among the interested teams.

Frank Seravalli: The St. Louis Blues are struggles to start the season. GM Doug Armstrong has let teams know that they are “open for business.” Jordan Kyrou was healthy scratched on Thursday night. Brayden Schenn was in the rumor mill last season, but he had a no-movement clause. Now, it’s a 15-team no-trade clause.

Host: “What is actually happening in St Louis, and could we see roster changes soon?

Seravalli: “We could Andy. And with that slide to the bottom of the West standings, the St Louis Blues definitely wanted to send a message, and message received when you sit out a player who is a 27-year-old vet and Jordan Kyrou on a $65 million contract.

Speaking of messages for teams that have called General Manager Doug Armstrong, as the Blues have struggled, the message is the Blues are open for business. And one name certainly to keep an eye on, between now and the march, trade deadline is Brayden Schenn.

We know that Schenn was nearly dealt last year in trade deadline season in this thin center market, but Schenn, having the no trade clause at the time, wanted to stay, and the blues delivered with a playoff appearance. This time around, Schenn has a 15-team no-trade cause, and is certainly a name to keep an eye on as Doug Armstrong, not one to sit and wait, could certainly be aggressive, as he usually is.

