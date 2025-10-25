NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames, and the New York Rangers

Nazem Kadri could eventually join Rasmus Andersson on the trade board

The Fourth Period: Trade speculation will follow Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson all season, as he’s expected to move at some point. Speculation around center Nazem Kadri has been increasing with the Calgary Flames’ slow start.

The 35-year-old Kadri has three years after this season left on his deal at a $7 million cap hit. He’s got a no-movement clause that turns to a 13-team no-trade list next season. Nothing is imminent.

The Flames aren’t interested in a rebuild, but could be looking to retool.

Pending UFA Andersson may be eyeing the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights. The Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings have been interested in the past, but he wasn’t willing to extend there.

Moving Kadri now seems a little premature, but if the Flames are well out of the race towards the deadline, they may take calls and ask Kadri if he’s interested.

Teams are calling the New York Rangers about Brennan Othmann

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli on the New York Rangers and Brennan Othmann trade rumors.

“But just to pass along some thoughts on the Rangers and this Othmann situation. They have received some calls on Othmann as teams are curious about his status and whether or not he fits long-term for the future with the Rangers. But he is not a focal point, not someone that they’re really considering or trying to move.

NHL Injuries: Ducks, Stars, Oilers, Islanders, Leafs, Golden Knights, Capitals, and More

And remember, they’ve invested a first-round pick in Othmann. They’re not going to give him away for nothing, so they’re looking for something pretty significant in return. And they’re hoping, at this point in time, that he hits the ground running in Hartford. Is off to a great start this season, and is someone that they can bring up and have him be part of this lineup for the second half of the year.

But they are certainly interested or open to taking calls on him, and just like the rest of the wingers that are in their system that haven’t quite, quite kind of punched through. That if the right deal came along, they wouldn’t be afraid to move him. It’s just that they’re not actively pushing. It’s more so teams are calling with interest, thinking that they might be able to get him on the cheap. And that’s the notion that I think was important to dispel here.”

