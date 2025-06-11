NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames Don’t Need to Rush a Rasmus Andersson Decision

Rasmus Andersson‘s name is out there, but the Calgary Flames don’t have to rush anything

The Chris Johnston Show: (Youtube) Chris Johnston, when asked if there is anything new to report with Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who has one-year left on his contract and is eligible for a contract extension on July 1st.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Julien McKenzie: “@BigFlamesGuy wants to know if there’s anything new on Rasmus Andersson?”

Johnston: “Nothing new. I mean, his name’s out there. I think that the thing about it is the Flames don’t feel that they have to do anything, right? Like I think that they aren’t in a position where they, they feel like this is a decision that has to be made this summer.

You know, obviously they have the ability to extend them officially as of July 1st, and there will be trade interest. And I think you look at it and consider your options, and then move forward.

NHL Rumors: How Active Will the Utah Mammoth be This Offseason

But I don’t, there’s still a bit of, I guess, window left before all that information gathering is done. And then, you know, there’s still a world that nothing happens this summer. That he doesn’t get extended. He doesn’t get traded. He’s back in Calgary.

And then, you know, there’ll be trade rumors during the season. Because, you know, I think ultimately it’s not a player that they’re going to want to see leave for nothing, in return down the line. But a) it hasn’t been decided that it’s leaving. There’s still maybe a, there’s still maybe a camp to try to sign them.

And then, you know, I think if he’s going to get traded, they have to be very smart about making that trade and deciding whether it’s best to do that this summer or maybe take a look at it at the deadline next year. But who knows, maybe the team will be in a playoff race or something where that doesn’t become palatable. So I still think this one can go in a couple different directions and, and it’s not entirely clear which, which is going to be the path just yet.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.