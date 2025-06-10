NHL Rumors: How Active Will the Utah Mammoth be This Offseason

The Utah Mammoth will be active this offseason, but will they be looking to take a big swing?

James Mirtle of The Athletic: Utah Mammoth – Will likely be aggressive in the free agent market. They’ll be looking for veteran depth up front. Have over $21 million in projected cap space with 21 players under contract. Will likely be in on Mitch Marner and Nikolaj Ehlers, and any other scorers that might be available.

The Chris Johnston Show: (Youtube) Chris Johnston, when asked about the Utah Mammoth and if they’ll be looking to take a big swing this offseason.

Julien McKenzie: “… First one from ‘Tusked Up.’ Seems Utah is popping up everywhere, with the, with the, they want to make a big swing. He writes, that last part of quotes, any further insight into what they’re going to do this

summer?

Johston: “Well, it’s funny, because my understanding of what they want to do is, they certainly want to be active in free agency in Utah, but I’m not sure it’s like, the biggest swing. Like, I don’t think that they’re going to sign the richest contract on free agent day.

I mean, it could, obviously could happen, but my understanding is more, they’re looking to be smart about how they deploy their resources. But, you know, they recognize that they have some, some opportunities, I think particularly, to add another forward. But wouldn’t surprise me at all if they’re also adding another player on the blue line in the free agent market.

But, you know, I don’t know that we should, I’m not sure what everyone else is saying, but like my understanding when I asked around and tied discussions is that, Utah is more looking to be a player in free agency, but not necessarily the player. And there’s a difference, because, you know, obviously there are some players out there, and one in particular that might get just a massive, massive contract. And I don’t think that’s likely to come from Utah, unless maybe it could.

I mean, I guess that’s the thing, is that you go in with a plan. It’s like, if you’ve ever gone like Boxing Day shopping or maybe Black Friday shopping. No one does that anymore. I mean, everyone just does it online in their underwear. But, you know, right? But if I was thinking in the old days, it’s like if you went to the mall with a plan to spend 200 bucks, but you might spend 400 because there’s so many good things to buy.

Like, I think that, that that could happen, I guess, in Utah, but my understanding is they’re going in kind of thinking, you know, a little bit modestly about what they might do. But you know, the truth is, you don’t know what opportunities might come along that could change them, change that thinking.

So I, I think that there’s a lot of good momentum in Utah. That they really want to challenge for playoff spot next year that you know they weren’t terribly far off this season, and so they’re going to, they’re going to spend some money to try to give their team a level up.

