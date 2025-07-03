NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Nazem Kadri

Nazem Kadri‘s NMC may not be in the way of a move to Toronto, but that may not matter at all

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun: A source said on Wednesday that Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri wouldn’t let a no-movement clause be in the way of any trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs. There is nothing to suggest that any trade is imminent.

The source added that Kadri isn’t looking to be traded, likes playing in Calgary, and hasn’t been asked to waive his NMC.

When current Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving was the GM of Calgary, he tried trading for Kadri, but Kardi wouldn’t waive his NTC. Treliving was able to sign Kadri in 2022 to his current seven-year, $7 million per year deal. Kardi will be 35 in October.

The Maple Leafs don’t have a lot to offer the Flames, or anyone else, for that matter. No first-round pick for two years. They could offer up Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf or Nick Robertson, but that may not move the needle.

There doesn’t seem like a fit between the Maple Leafs and Flames

Nick Alberga: David Pagnotta when asked if the Calgary Flames would trade Nazem Kadri, and if there is a fit with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Alberga: “People are obsessed with the name Nazem Kadri in this market (Toronto). Is there anything that leads you to believe that Calgary would even entertain training this guy right now?

Pagnotta: “I think they would entertain it. I just don’t see a fit with Toronto.

Alberg: “Fair. I just, to your point, like, I don’t know what they would give up in a deal. Like, what do the Maple Leafs have to deal to get a guy like Nazem Kadri? That’s the question.”

Pagnotta: “If you believe what Craig Conroy, their GM is saying is, and that’s they want to stay competitive, then I don’t see it. I don’t see a fit that makes sense for both sides.

