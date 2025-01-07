NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes Are Now Eligible to Extend Eric Robinson

The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Eric Robinson to a one-year, $950,000 deal back on July 1st last offseason. The 29-year-old is now eligible to sign a contract extension.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Rise of David Carle on the Carolina Hurricanes and pending UFA forward Eric Robinson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bukauskas: “Well, keeping with the conversation of contracts here quickly. Elliot, you mentioned not too long ago, you could see a path where Ty Emberson, one of those players on a one-year deal, the windows now open for him to re-sign. There could be a path to a new deal with him in the Oilers.

Another name you wanted to mention, Eric Robinson of the Carolina Hurricanes. He’s on a one-year deal. Nine goals already this year. He’s another name to look out for?

Friedman: “I’ve always liked Eric Robinson’s game. Obviously, he’s not someone who has gotten a lot of attention in years past. But I, whenever I’ve watched him, I’ve always liked him.

And you know, you always take a look at a player. You know this, he he had a 10 goal season a few years ago, then he had a 12 goal season, and then things just hadn’t worked out for him. He was in Buffalo for a chunk of last year.

But you always look at a guy like that the Carolina signs, and as you mentioned, these guys half a point a game player, he’s got 20 points and 40 games.

And someone that, someone heard me talking about it on the podcast on, on Friday, and they said you should, or whichever day we talked about it last week, all the days blend together. And they said you should mention Eric Robinson of Carolina, because obviously they like him. He’s a Brind’Amour kind of guy, and nobody will be surprised if the Hurricanes extend him.”