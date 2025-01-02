NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Trent Frederic is not worried about his contract situation as his value drops

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Boston Bruins pending UFA and trade candidate Trent Frederic has seen his offensive production drop lately. That also drops any extension leverage and his potential trade value.

Frederik on his contract situation: “I’m not in any position right now to be worried about a contract,”

Frederic had been playing right wing on the second line but has moved to center on their third line.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukau on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Live From Chicago, It’s 32 Thoughts episode on the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes.

Friedman: “… and, you know, I’m still looking to see what Carolina is going to do. I like, to me, New Jersey, like, the interesting thing about the Devils is they went out and they made all those changes in the offseason, and every single one of them has looked really good.

And the other thing too, is, is that (Jonas) Siegenthaler, who had a really tough year last year, he’s been, back.

He’s and so, like, I’m looking at them, and I’m saying, Are you really adding any more? You’ve added a lot. You’ve got your guys in the right spot. Like, are you really adding?

But Carolina, they’re going to add. I, in goal, I think, and maybe somewhere else. I could see Carolina taking a big swing, but I’d love to see, I’d love to see seven games, and I, same with Washington. Washington’s a lot like Jersey, they went out and they did a lot in the offseason.”

Kyle Bukauskas: “Yes.

Friedman: “They’re a lot better than people thought they were and they’re legit. Like, people say that this is not a fluke with the Capitals, they are legit.

