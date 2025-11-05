NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes Looking for a Defenseman, and Their Goaltending Situation

B/R Open Ice: Frank Seravalli, on the Carolina Hurricanes looking at the trade market for defensemen. We also need to keep an eye on what will happen now that they have three healthy goaltenders.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“The Carolina Hurricanes, yes, are on the prowl on the trade market. They are looking for a defenseman. Speaking of Ty Emerson, I mentioned stopgap defenseman. That’s exactly the type of style player that the Carolina Hurricanes are looking for.

They’ve had significant injuries. I can’t believe all the guys that have gone down in the Carolina Hurricanes lineup so far, Not just guys, but impact players that have been out. And look specifically at their blue line. It’s been banged up. Shayne Gostisbehere, K’Andre Miller, Jaccob Slavin. I mean, you’re talking about one half of your defense corps. And arguably, not arguably, definitely their most defense, their most important defenseman, in Jaccob Slavin.

NHL Rumors: Jets, Capitals, Avalanche, Bruins, and Panthers

So being without those guys and getting off to a seven and three start this season, beating some of those teams that we’re talking about in that inter Cup Contender category, that’s been hugely impressive for Carolina.

And one other note to keep in mind, with Carolina. They’ve got an interesting situation brewing with Brandon Bussi, who’s really been quite good. Speaking of injuries, coming up in relief for Pyotr Kochetkov. We know that Freddie Andersen, at times, of course, goes down with injury. You can set your watch to it at any given point in the season.

Brandon Bussi has come in and given them some really nice efforts. His stats are pretty good. I think he has a .916 save percentage, if my memory serves me correctly, over four games. And with Kochetkov being activated, I don’t think Carolina wants to just throw Bussi back on waivers and allow someone else to claim a really valuable third goalie.

They’re going to have to pay attention to the situation quite closely. So I think that’s also a situation worth watching Carolina looking for a defenseman. And then also, what do they do with Brandon Bussi?

NHL Rumors: The New York Rangers, and Artemi Panarin

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.