NHL RumorsNHL Trade Deadline

NHL Rumors: The Colorado Avalanche and Casey Mittelstadt

Mark Easson
4 Min Read
Casey Mittelstadt hasn't working out like the Colorado Avalanche had hoped and the possibility of him being on the move again.
Feb 4, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Colorado Avalanche forward Casey Mittelstadt (37) shoots against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Daily Faceoff video: Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk on Casey Mittelstadt not working out like the Colorado Avalanche had hoped and the possibility of him being on the move again.

** NHLrumors.com transcription

Yaremchuk: “Okay, one more trade targets update here. Frank will probably have more on this throughout the week, but just looking at your top five, like I said, (Brock) Nelson, (Brandon) Tanev, (Rasmus) Ristolainen and (Bowen) Byram, all those guys have been on your board over the past few weeks.

Here, Casey Mittelstadt at number five, though my eyebrow raised there as well. He’s got two more years at $5.75 million. The Avs already made one big splash, moving out Mikko Rantanen. What would be the the logic, or maybe they’re thinking in a potential Casey Mittelstadt deal?”

Seravalli: “Just hasn’t been good enough. Hasn’t had the consistency. I think the, the Avs were hoping that he’d be more high-end to this. He hasn’t been. And the fact that both him and Byram are on my trade targets board back to back less than a year after their trade for each other, one for one, would give you an indication that neither side has really been thrilled with how this has played out.

I still think Mittelstadt has some potential. I think they need, and as Craig Button pointed out on the rundown this morning, more of a hard edge in Colorado. It would have been so fascinating if J.T. Miller would have ended up there, not just from a Nathan MacKinnon – J.T. Miller in the same room perspective, but two guys who desperately want to win. And I could even see the cap making sense in light of the Rantanen deal as well. And Mittelstadt would have been a significant improvement for the Vancouver Canucks over Filip Chytil.

So interesting to consider all the way around. I think the Avs are definitely intrigued and interested to move Mittelstadt. Whether or not that ends up coming to fruition or not, we’ll see.”

Yaremchuk: “And it’d be safe to say it’s a part of like, you’d move out Mittelstadt. That you’re going to use the assets you get, or you’re trying to get something to help now. This isn’t like, hey, let’s, let’s get some picks and sit on them for a few.”

Seravalli: “No, yeah, I don’t think the Avs are they’re in, they’re definitely in the window where they want to win. Now, so that’s it might have to be a two-part transaction. Not all that different than the Miller and Pettersson deals that we saw, Marcus Pettersson. But you know, I think the Avs they want to win, and I think they also had a determination, even with Rantanen in there, that what they had and their lack of depth wasn’t a way to get there.”

2024-25 Critical Dates

Feb. 10th-21st: Season paused for 4 Nations Face-Off
Feb. 12th-20th: 4 Nations Face-off
Mar. 1st: NHL Stadium Series (Ohio Stadium) Detroit vs. Columbus
Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency