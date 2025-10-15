NHL Rumors: The Colorado Avalanche and Martin Necas

Martin Necas is willing to take his time as he looks to cash in on his next contract

The Chris Johnston Show: Chris Johnston talking about Colorado Avalanche pending UFA forward Martin Necas, and where their talks are at. Necas seems more open to waiting this out, and he could play himself into an even bigger contract.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I suppose Necas is maybe where the most intrigue might be found. Just because, you know, he arrived in Denver last year, obviously as part of that Mikk Rantanen trade. And you know, so he doesn’t have the same length of history with the team, which doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to stay. I’m not saying that at all, but I think that, you know, it can, it can be a little different sort of negotiation.

And he’s also comfortable letting it play out a little bit more, you know. So his agent and the Avalanche, well, they’ve certainly kind of set the table for how talks might go. Like, it doesn’t seem like it’s as active of a conversation that’s happening around him.

And, you know, very, very, very early days of the season, but you know, he’s put up some points to start to year. And you know, if he has, you know, a season where, you know he’s getting to 80, 90 points. I know he was, I think he was low 80s last season between the two teams. But if he’s pushing, you know, even higher in terms of his production, you know, maybe it doesn’t suit his interest to sign.

I mean, maybe he looks at the board around him emptying and considers, hey, this is a good time to, to absolutely maximize my my earnings. So, you know, I don’t, it’s not meant to be a prediction, but I could just see, I could see where the terms of that, that situation, especially if Necas has, you know, really a good season. I mean, if you’re him, it’s going to take a lot of money to give up the chance to maybe be a free agent”

