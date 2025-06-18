NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers and Trent Frederic are Closing in on an Eight-Year Deal

** Update – John Matisz: Hearing the Oilers and Trent Frederic are signing an eight-year extension at just under $4 million a season. The deal includes a modified no-movement clause.

Jim Matheson: The Edmonton Oilers and pending UFA forward Trent Frederic are talking about an eight-year contract extension.

“Question is price point. He did not have productive playoff at all with four points but he still figures as third line forward. He is not top 6.”

Oilers Nation: Elliotte Friedman on Trent Frederic and the Oilers closing in on a deal.

“Frederick is staying. I think there’s an eight-year deal that’s close to getting done there. Frederick is staying, and we’ll see what they do around him

And Frederic, by the way, I, I’m curious to find out what was going on with him, because I don’t think he was close to one hundred percent healthy either.”

NHL Rumors: Where Do the Edmonton Oilers Go From Here?

David Pagnotta: The Oilers and Frederic will resume talks this week after they table talks during the Stanley Cup Final.

