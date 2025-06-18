NHL Rumors: Where Do the Edmonton Oilers Go From Here?

Edmonton Oilers Will Look to Reshape Roster This Offseason

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal this past Monday ahead of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. He was asked about what the Edmonton Oilers will do this off-season.

Host: “Where does Edmonton go from here, then?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Well, I mean, there’s a few things. Again, you don’t want to use injuries as an excuse, but you’re basically down a player and a half in your top six. You don’t have (Zach) Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is not what he should be. And then who knows what’s happening with if there is anything with (Connor) McDavid or (Leon) Draisaitl. Based on game five’s performance, I would hope there is, but we’ll see.

They’ve got some holes to fill. They’ve got some things to deal with. I think they’re going to look at exploring and addressing the goaltending again this this offseason. I know Stan Bowman, middle of the season, early part of the season, I should say, did explore that was looking around to see if there were any legit options. They kicked the tires on Jeremy Swayman early in the season in Boston. That didn’t get anywhere. I think that’s one.

And also, I’ll preface it by saying they didn’t. They’re not losing these games in the Stanley Cup Final because of their goaltending because of (Stuart) Skinner or (Calvin) Pickard, it’s the guys in front. They haven’t lost those games, but they haven’t won them per se, either. It’s been a collective effort. So I think they’re going to address goaltending.

I think they’re going to look to shift out some guys. I think Evander Kane, Viktor Arvidsson, they’re going to look at the market on both guys to see if they could potentially move out one, maybe two, to reallocate some of their dollars elsewhere, just to, kind of, just to clean up their forward core. And then if they can get some type of (Mattias) Ekholm-esque defenseman on the back end. I think that’s also part of what they’re going to look to do this offseason.

They had been talking with Trent Frederic over an extension. I know there are a lot of reports that it’s close. I can tell you, it’s very premature. Yeah, they spoke before. They’ve tabled all talks until after the final is done. And I asked two people close to that situation, ‘Are you close or is it premature to suggest that it deals close?’ And both answers were emphatic, yes. There’s obviously going to be a pathway there, but it’s too early there.

So, and he’s also banged up like he’s not 100%. They’re dealing with some injuries here that are certainly affecting their overall play. And again, you don’t want to use it as an excuse, but that’s just the reality of the situation.”

