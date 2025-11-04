Western Conference Injuries: Avs, Stars, Wild, Sharks, Blues, Canucks, and Jets

Jesse Montano: Colorado Avalanche injury updates:

Forward Gabriel Landeskog was given a maintenance day. Defenseman Sam Girard is a possibility for this weekend. Forward Logan O’Connor is progressing but remains out. Forward Gavin Brindley hasn’t experienced many symptoms since suffering a concussion.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars forwards Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz didn’t practice yesterday.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello practiced yesterday, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he travelled with the team on their road trip.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Cole Smith will be out for three to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Ryan Reaves has been placed on the IR.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas returned to the lineup.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes returned to the lineup. Forward Conor Garland is getting close to returning, and Teddy Blueger would be the next injured player to return.

Connor Hrabchak: Winnipeg Jets injury update.

Forward Adam Lowry returns tonight. Defenseman Morgan Barron will travel with the team but is week-to-week. Forward Gustav Nyquist is day-to-day. Defenseman Dylan Samberg and forward Cole Perfetti practiced in no-contact jerseys. Both will travel with the team and there is a chance they could play at some point.

