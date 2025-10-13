NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers May Have to Wait Until the Deadline, Offseason For A Big Move

The trade deadline will be interesting for the Edmonton Oilers, as well as next offseason

The Chris Johnston Show: Chris Johnston notes that the Edmonton Oilers don’t have a lot of wingers, and ones to play on the top lines. Jack Roslovic will get a shot, but it will be interesting to see what they can do at the trade deadline, and next offseason is when they can take advantage of the rising cap and Connor McDavid’s team friendly deal.

“You also look at their forward group, like, if you, if you imagine, I know (Connor) McDavid and (Leon) Draisaitl are playing together now, but when they’re not, you know, Zach, you know, in a month’s time, Zach Hyman will be healthy back from his wrist injury. You know, they got Trent Frederic.

They don’t have a ton of wingers, I guess is what I’m getting at. Like, like, if you’re, if you’re someone like Jack Roslovic, like, there is definitely a world where you feel like you’re going to get quality minutes alongside one or both of those players over a season, right? So you know that that is pretty appealing for specific kind of players. I mean, we’ll see how that plays out.

You know, Roslyn has always been kind of an in betweener in the sense that, you know, you need him, kind of, his skill set says he’s a top six player, but on some teams, doesn’t quite fit in your top six. But you don’t necessarily want to use them on what you’re trying to accomplish with your bottom six lines. You know, what he, what he does well there doesn’t line up.

So, you know, it’s, it’s definitely a big start for Stan Bowman and Jeff Jackson. You know, to me, the next wave of moves, though, are it’s almost like, what do they do before this trade deadline? Like, I’m not expecting any, anything big in the next we’ll see again, injuries. Things can happen over the course of the year that changed the sort of direction of things.

But it’s like, what do they do to load up at this deadline? And then really, next summer is when they feel the real benefits of McDavid. Basically, it’ll be another big jump in a salary cap, and not a big jump on their, their best player, so in terms of what he’s making. And so that’s that’s kind of the next shoe to drop, I think, for, for them.”

