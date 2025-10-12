NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Lane Hutson and Mike Matheson

The Montreal Canadiens and Lane Hutson are going to keep things quiet for now

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that the Montreal Canadiens and Lane Hutson are going to take their contract extension talks out of the public eye, as it may be affecting him.

Ron MacLean: “Okay, headlines. Lane Hutson, the dealings going on. What is going on, if anything?

Friedman: “Well, right now, what is going on is that the Montreal Canadiens and Hudson’s representatives have said, we are taking this out of the public eye. It’s Montreal, so any little bit of news is noise, and I think there is concern about how much this has affected Hudson. He’s a young man in the NHL trying to make his way, and they don’t think, or anybody doesn’t think, that this is good for him.

And you know, people have watched him say that he’s been affected by the fact that this has been so much in the public. So they’re taking this out of the public eye right now. Nobody’s going to be commenting on anything. Are they still talking? I believe they are. I believe they are trying to see if they can find a solution here. But right now the key is, take it out of the daily News so that he can focus on playing.

TVA Sports: Renaud Lavioe said that the Montreal Canadiens should do everything they can to keep defenseman Mike Matheson in Montreal.

“He moves the puck and skates well. We have to find a way for him to stay with the Canadiens,” the journalist complimented, adding that playing time that isn’t too excessive will help the Quebec hockey player even more. “He’s a guy used in all situations. But by having more depth, we can limit ice time. In my opinion, that will change everything in the CH organization if we stay healthy.”

Last season, Matheson averaged over 25 minutes a night. He’s in the final year of his eight-year, $39 million deal. Matheson said last month that he hopes to be able to stay, and that there have been some talks.

