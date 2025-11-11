NHL Rumors: The Latest on Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe

When Will Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe Sign Extensions?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Monday with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin and was asked about the latest contract negotiations between the New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin, as well as Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings.

Scott Laughlin: “Yeah, to that end, Dave, Artemi Panarin, shaved his head, and he initially had a bit of an offensive response. Then they played the (New York) Islanders on Saturday, and it was a home game once again, where the Rangers couldn’t find the back of the net.

So there is Panarin and Adrian Kempe, Dave. It wasn’t that long ago that we all sat down with him in Las Vegas at the North American Player Media Tour, asking him about the extension that we thought was forthcoming from the Los Angeles Kings. And as of now, no deal. Any headway, maybe, you think, with regards to Panarin with the Rangers and Adrian Kempe with the Los Angeles Kings.”

Dave Pagnotta: “I haven’t heard much on Panarin side. I think everybody just kind of wants to have a good understanding as to what the heck this season is going to look like. Now, I know there were some talks, there were some back and forth, and I think the Rangers prefer shorter term. I think Paarin is looking at mid-term four or five years, whereas I think the Rangers are more comfortable in that three-year range. But I don’t know if that’ll really get things done.

But I also haven’t heard much about those talks picking up, because they still think they want to figure out where they’re at. And you know, who put this curse on them for getting shut out five or seven times at home? That’s something they’ve got to figure out internally as well.

With Kempe, they paused talks in October, and they thought they thought they were going to resume by the end of the month. They hadn’t, but I checked in a couple of days ago, and it sounds like they’ve resumed those discussions. And my understanding into the weekend was there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.

They’re still grinding away, but the conversation’s back, and they’re going back and forth. I think in this situation, and Kempe told us he wants to stay. He likes it there. His family likes it there. Perfect World, he gets something done here by the end of the calendar year. At this stage, he had hoped for the start of the season. But sometimes these things kind of grind away.

But he wants to make it happen. The Kings want to make it happen. It’s just a matter of finding that middle ground, finding the right structure, and so on. And that’s by the sounds of things, they’re back at the excuse me, not the drawing board. They’re back at the negotiating table, and the conversation is ongoing, as they say.”

