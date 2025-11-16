NHL Rumors: The Latest on Artemi Panarin and Alex Tuch

It’s a Waiting Game Now for Artemi Panarin and Alex Tuch

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Craig Button on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Thursday and was asked what is latest between Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers, along with Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Steve Kouleas: “So we don’t have the sexiness staring us in the face in terms of UFAs heading into 2026. I’ll just start with (Artemi) Panarin, and what may or may not be happening there as it relates to contract waiting it out. Obviously, if certain teams like Buffalo are out of it again, there could be a huge trade deadline acquisition as it relates to a UFA player. So let’s start with Panarin and what might be happening or not happening in New York.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Well, it doesn’t sound like they’re, you know, things are being pressed, too much, if at all, at the moment. I think there’s an understanding that the team is probably going to want to go a little bit shorter term in that three year range, whereas the player, who, I think you just turned 34 is just turning 35 something like that, is probably going to be making an argument for a five year type of term on it, and then you’ve got to determine the numbers now.

At the same time, he likes it there, that much seems to be evident that he’d like to stay in New York. But the Rangers are going to have a decision to make, more so than anything, with regards to just where the heck this team is going. Well, what’s the direction? Nice win yesterday (Wednesday). But what’s the direction of this club, and is this sustainable? Can everybody get on track and push this team back into playoff contention like they were a couple years ago?

And I think that internally will dictate, at least within the mindset of management, I would imagine the desire to keep Panarin in the mix beyond, let’s say, a three-year term. So those discussions, again, I don’t believe they’ve gotten too ahead of things with respect to those talks right now.

We know that Buffalo and Alex Tuch’s camp have kept an open line. Nobody’s turning away any phone calls here, but that one doesn’t seem to be overly close either, and from the Tuck side of things, as much as he’d like to be there, and has expressed, liking it in Buffalo, where he’s from. This is another team that’s obviously in flux, and, does that make it the most desirable spot for him right now.

That’s something else that will have to be determined. And if it’s figured out that, hey, if this team remains near the bottom and they can’t start climbing out of it, yeah, and then you, if you’re Kevyn Adams and company, you’re looking at this going forward, we may have a pretty solid chip here to move ahead of the deadline, and if we want to reconvene in July, well, we’ll try our luck with the other teams, but at the very least, if we can’t get something now, let’s try to get a bit of a haul in the meantime and fill our cupboards a little bit.”

Craig Button: “Well, two things I would say is I love Alex Tuch. I think Alex Tuch is a really good player. I think he’ll fit in on any team around the league and everything. I think Alex Tuch has to ask himself, he’s not going to badmouth Buffalo or anything. But why would Alex Tuch want to stay in Buffalo with a team that has shown no signs of progression when every other team that’s serious would love to have him anyway, that’s just my commentary.”

Pagnotta: “Well, first of all, Craig, I agree with you, with respect to talk that’s a big part of, I think, his internal debate within himself and obviously his family and his agent to determine what the best course of action is for him for his career. So I’m sure, without question, you’re going to want to have answers with respect to, what is the direction of this team? And obviously, they’ve tried going with quick fixes, and it never really works in this league. So what is the actual plan?”

