NHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: How Much Will Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier Make in Anaheim?

Jim Biringer
3 Min Read
The Anaheim Ducks have loosely begun contract talks with Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier who will get major increases on their next deals.
Anaheim Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier (61) is congratulated by center Leo Carlsson (91) after a goal during the third period against the Calgary Flames as Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Loose Discussions Have Begun Between the Ducks and Two Key Players

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play with Steve Kouleas and Craig Button and was asked about the extensions for Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier with the Anaheim Ducks could look like.

NHLRumors.com transcriptions

Steve Kouleas: “Joining us now. Sirius XM, Fourth Period NHL Network Insider here for his weekly Power Play hit we welcome Dave Pagnotta back. Dave, Craig brought up Leo Carlsson, and I guess we could add Cutter Gauthier. What kind of money are we looking at? Will it be? Will it be scaled, Carlsson and the Gauthier for positioning and ability? Welcome.”

Dave Pagnotta: “It’s going to be a, a lot for both of these guys, that’s for sure. The way that they’re playing, the way that they’re both performing, they’re going to command a pretty hefty deal, and with what’s going on now, I’ll preface this by saying they’ve had very, very loose discussions.

I don’t think the actual negotiation process of that definition has actually occurred yet, but by design. No concern, they’ll get to it. But it’s going to cost. The better these guys perform, the more consistent they are. It’s going to cost them a pretty penny to get them locked in.

Now, if they’re going long-term, and we’ve noticed a lot of the younger guys nowadays, especially those coming out of their ELC, are going full term. You’re looking at some hefty numbers, and probably eight figures on an AAV for Carlsson, and Gauthier, not so far behind.

I think, again, going to what you said with respect to position and overall responsibility. I think Carlsson is going to command certainly more plus right now. The numbers are better. But you’re looking at a team that’s got a lot of cap space starting next season. They have some, a lot of wiggle room now, but a big chunk of that $30, $40 million that they’ve got to play with next year is going to both Gauthier and Carlsson when all is said and done.”

