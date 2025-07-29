NHL Rumors: The New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres Should be Interested in Yegor Chinakhov

The New Jersey Devils should be interested in Yegor Chinakhov

James Nichols of NJ Hockey Now: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald should be looking to acquire forward Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Chinakhov’s agent posted on X that his client would welcome a trade after misunderstandings with the coach (and team).

Chinakhov missed 40 games last season with a back injury, and the player and team didn’t agree on how to handle it. Agent Shumi Babaev said that a lot of U.S. doctors didn’t know how to fix it, and it took doctors in Moscow only 40 minutes. No surgery, something like a shot. He’s 100% ready to go now.

Chinakhov started last season on the first line, had the injury, and then his role was reduced to the fourth line.

The Devils haven’t really replaced Tyler Toffoli’s scoring after they traded him at the trade deadline in 2024. The Devils should be looking to buy low on Chinakhov. GM Fitzgerald had hoped that Dawson Mercer could have replaced Toffoli, but he’s looking more like their third-line center now.

Two seasons ago, Chinakhov scored 16 goals with 13 assists in 53 games, a 25-goal pace. Could he be a fit beside Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt? He could be a 30-goal scorer if healthy and given the right role. It may cost a similar price as the Utah Mammoth trading of Matias Maccelli to the Toronto Maple Leafs, a conditional third-round pick.

The Buffalo Sabres should be interested in Yegor Chinakhov

Michael Augello of The Hockey News: The Buffalo Sabres should have their eye out for another forward, ideally a top-six, but those aren’t always easy to find.

One forward who is looking for a change of scenery is Columbus Blue Jackets Yegor Chinakhov. He has asked for a trade. The 24-year-old has dealt with injuries throughout his four years in the NHL. He carries a $2.1 million cap hit this season and will be arbitration-eligible afterwards.

Sabres senior advisor Jarmo Kekalainen drafted him 21st overall in the 2020 NHL draft.

Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell lost some trade leverage when Chinakhov’s desire to be traded became public. Waddell could be looking for a player of a similar age and has NHL experience as opposed to a trade pick. Although he doesn’t have a lot of NHL experience, the Sabres could offer prospect Isak Rosen (15 NHL games). It doesn’t seem like the Sabres would offer a roster player for Chinakhov.

