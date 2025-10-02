NHL Rumors: The New Jersey Devils are Looking to Get Jacob Markstrom Extended

There seems to be a mutual interest on a contract extension for New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom

The Chris Johnston Show: Chris Johnston says that the New Jersey Devils and Jacob Markstrom are looking at a contract extension, and it’s not an easy contract to do.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Julian McKenzie: “Jacob Markstrom was mentioned a couple moments ago. Are you any, are you hearing anything particular with, with him and a potential extension? You mentioned the fact him, and maybe Filip Gustafsson, might not even test market, but I saw Kevin Weekes tweet about it on Sunday, and I was curious if you’ve been hearing anything?”

Johnston: “Yeah, the Devils are going to look to get something done there, and I think there’s mutual interest. Quite honestly I, I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see that end up in a contract.

But, you know, because of what I would also outlining broadly about what the UFA goalie market looks like, I mean, it’s, it’s not an easy deal to do. He’s 35 years old. You know, what’s the right number? What’s the right term? I mean, this is where you get into it. It can get into almost a game of chicken, because if you’re the Devils and you’re sort of baulking at you know, where things are on the table, what’s your plan B or C? That doesn’t necessarily look that good.

So, you know, they’re going through the early parts of that, that process now. But you know, I would say from, at this stage, I do think that there’s enough kind of mutual interest to see it happen. They’re going to give it a shot, and we’ll see, we’ll see where they land.

But it’s, it’s a goalie roulette, man, it’s, it’s always, there’s always something going on around the league. And it’s just, there’s so few proven goaltenders out there that are going to be available next summer. So if you’re a team that doesn’t have one, and you’re looking ahead, I think it’s smart if you’re in the Devil’s position, to try to get out there and get it taken care of. Especially because you have a player you really like, and they went made that trade for with Calgary there a couple years ago.”

