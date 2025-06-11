NHL Rumors: The New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks Could be Close on a Chris Kreider Trade

The New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks are talking Chris Kreider

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks are in advanced talks involving forward Chris Kreider, according to multiple sources. Kreider has two years left at $6.5 million.

Talks have involved Ducks prospect Carey Terrance. Terrance is a 2023 second-round pick, 59th overall. His production has slowed the past two years. He put up 20 goals and 19 assists in 45 games this past season for the Erie Otters. The New York native has won two gold medals with Team USA at the World Juniors.

It’s not known if Kreider had the Ducks on this 15-team no-trade list. A source didn’t think it would be an issue.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Hearing the same. The framework of the deal is a prospect and draft pick in return for taking the full two years at $6.5 million per.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl Thrive Under Pressure

Thoughts on the initial report of the potential trade

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Kreider’s place in Rangers history:

Goals – 326 (3rd all time)

Playoff goals – 48 (1st)

PP goals – 116 (tied for 1st)

Game-winning goals – 50 (2nd)

Shorthanded goals – 13 (4th)

Games played- 883 (8th)

Points – 582 (10th)

Shots- 2160 (5th)

Patrick Present: “After scoring 127 goals in the previous three seasons, Kreider potted 22 in 2024-25 while dealing with a back injury, a hand injury, and vertigo Verbeek has stated the Ducks biggest need is goal scoring. The question is, how many Kreider has left in the tank”

Jim Biringer: “Change is coming & so it begins in New York with the Rangers. Makes sense that it is the Ducks since they have been trade partners in the past. Also makes sense with 2 Days in between the Final to get it done. See if it crosses the finish line in the middle of the AM on the East Coast.”

Austin Stanovich: “I actually liked the Trouba move from Verbeek, idk about this one though. That better come with salary retention and almost no cost going the other way. I wonder if that opens up some money for a big Gavrikov offer from the Rangers?”

Kreider’s dip last season wasn’t just point regression, it was a genuine struggle. Poor scoring combined with poor chance generation and brutal playdriving, with a bad penalty impact to boot. The Ducks will need a bounce-back in these last two seasons of the deal. pic.twitter.com/ejZqi1MLBY — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 11, 2025

