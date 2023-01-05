NHL Rumors: The Predators and Dante Fabbro, and the Senators and Alex DeBrincat

The Predators could look at moving Dante Fabbro

Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have several big restricted free agents coming up this offseason including defenseman Dante Fabbro and Alexandre Carrier.

The Predators won’t have much salary cap room to work and it feels like they might have pick one of the two to move forward with.

Alex Daugherty: Dante Fabbro could be the one that the Predators decide to trade. His name has been rumored. The Predators appear to like Carrier more and they might be able to get a nice return for Fabbro.

Will the Senators re-sign Alex DeBrincat or will he be priced out and traded?

Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators Alex DeBrincat score seven goals in 13 games in December, adding 11 assists on the way.

The pending RFA with arbitration right carries a $6.4 million cap hit but a $9 million salary. A long-term contract is likely going to cost between $8 and $9 million a season.

It seems like a no-brainer to re-sign DeBrincat, but it may not be as simple as that with the team up for sale, and other young Senators getting/needing contracts as well.

Long-term deals upfront include Tim Stutzle ($8.35 million), Brady Tkachuk ($8.2 million), Josh Norris ($7.95 million) and Drake Batherson ($4.975 million).

Would DeBrincat’s money be better spent on improving the blue line, an area that needs work? They have Thomas Chabot at $8 million, Artem Zub at $4.6 million and Jake Sanderson will need a new deal after next season.

If the Senators aren’t in the playoff race at the deadline, do they look to move him? They gave up a first-, second- and third-round pick for him. He’d be owed a $9 million qualifying offer.

Connor Bedard’s World Junior Performance Will Have Teams Tanking Even More

Shawn Simpson: DeBrincat has the leverage in this situation and Senators GM Pierre Dorion would have known that when he acquired him.

If it takes a no-movement clause to get DeBrincat to sign a long-term deal, you do it.

Shawn Simpson: (Simpson’s) ceiling for a DeBrincat extension would be eight years at $9 million per.

Shawn Simpson: “Debrincat’s value is highest if the Sens sign and keep him, or a sign and trade like Tkachuk. One year on a 9 million dollar qualifier isn’t going to bring a big return. I would extend him out at 8 x 8.5 and have control of the asset.”