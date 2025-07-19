NHL Rumors: The Quinn Hughes Speculation Was Created In House

Sportsnet: Mike Halford and Jason Brough on Tyler Myers’ comments about the Quinn Hughes rumors to New Jersey to play with the brothers.

Brough: “Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers appeared on the Cam and Strick podcast, that of course, headed by Andy Strickland, out of St. Louis, and Cam Jansen, former NHL to discuss a variety of topics. This is Myers on the Quinn Hughes speculation and all the noise emanating from that situation. Talking about how Huggy doesn’t like all that speculation that’s out there. Here’s Tyler Myers on his defensive mate, Quinn Hughes, on the Cam and Strick podcast .

“Oh, Huggy doesn’t like all that speculation and stuff. He’s, you know, he loves, he loves his brothers, loves his family like everybody else, but he’s not going around the room saying he wants to play with his brothers. You know, I know it’s a big, big story or, around the hockey world, but you know, it’s everyone, everyone makes up a lot more than this.”

So in an interview, consecutive questions asked about two of the bigger, more tumultuous stories regarding the team. Tyler Myers came out and said, possibly being blown out of proportion. He doesn’t like dealing with it. The players don’t like dealing with it. And it’s a lot of noise.

To that I would say, lots of this noise is being started in house, Tyler. Lot of this noise is being generated from the highest reaches of the organization.”

Producer: “Well, the next line from one of the guys in the podcast, not sure who it was, was, well, wasn’t this rumor kind of starting from your GM or president of hockey operations? And Myers didn’t even respond. He just kind of laughed it off and they moved on.”

Halford: “Yeah.”

Producer: “But this is where it stems from.”

Brough: “So I mean, this is how Jim Rutherford operates. Is, he conducted an interview prior to trading J.T. Miller to tell everyone that wasn’t 100% sure, that there was a big rift and that the only way they were going to solve it was to trade Miller.

Then at the end of your media availability, he kind of got out in front of the Quinn Hughes thing and just said the quiet part out loud and that, yeah, Quinn Hughes has two brothers, both of whom play on the same team on the other side of the continent, and he’s a free agent in not the this summer, but the summer following. And you have to be aware of that.

So in a way, Rutherford was addressing what was already out there. But there is an obvious difference between, you know, social media posts and media talking heads and pundits sort of throwing things back around. The president of hockey ops openly saying it in either an interview or a media availability, almost lends credence to it, but it also …”

Halford: “Almost? It does lend credence to it.”

Brough: “And it adds fuel to the fire.”

Halford: “It goes from idle speculation into like, ‘Oh, he’s on the record,’ and that means they’re thinking about it. As they should be.”

