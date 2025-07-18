NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Calgary Flames

The Colorado Avalanche could use some bottom-six help, but it may not come this offseason

Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now: (mailbag) The Colorado Avalanche’s third line is looking a little questionable right now. Logan O’Connor’s injury creates another hole in their bottom six. Filling the holes may have to wait till in-season.

Trade targets for their third line could be J.T. Compher (Red Wings) and Lawson Crouse (Mammoth). If the New York Islanders don’t have the season they’d hoped, Jean-Gabriel Pageau might be an option later on.

Keeping Charlie Coyle as their third-line center would have been ideal, but it didn’t outweigh the salary cap flexibility of moving his $5.25 million and Miles Wood’s $2.5 million.

It doesn’t really make sense for the Calgary Flames to trade Nazem Kadri

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun: Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri has four years left on his contract, and he finds it a little “bizarre” that his name is back in the rumor mill. As a team not deep down the middle, moving their top center doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Flames GM Craig Conroy hasn’t indicated that he would move Kadri, but you can see why teams would be interested. There has been lots of speculation that the Toronto Maple Leafs should target him as they look to change the DNA of their team. Leafs GM Brad Treliving did sign Kadri to his current seven-year deal.

The Flames did finish 29th in scoring last season, and are trying to remain competitive as they retool, so trading their leading scorer from last season may not be a move they want to make.

Kadri does hold a full no-movement clause, so he controls the situation.

“I mean, there’s not a whole lot in terms of sports going on right now,” he said at the Nazem Kadri Charity Golf Classic. “I think it’s definitely a topic to talk about. And hey, why not talk about it?”

