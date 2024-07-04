NHL Rumors: The Red Wings Have Goalies, and Marchessault Didn’t Like the Non-Traditional Offer

The Detroit Red Wings have four goalies under contract

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings signed goaltenders Cam Talbot (two years at $2.5 million per) and Jack Campbell (one year at $775,000). They also have Ville Husso (one year left at $4.75 million) and Alex Lyon (one year left at $900,000). All are on one-way deals. Something as to give.

To move Husso, the Red Wings would have to retain salary. Campbell is from Michigan and his high character could fit in perfectly at Grand Rapids in the AHL.

Jonathan Marchessault didn’t like the Vegas Golden Knights non-traditional offer

Robby Stanley: Jonathan Marchessault when asked about the contract offer he received from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Host: “In your interview with TSN, right after you signed the contract with the Predators, you said you felt that there wasn’t a decent offer on the table from the Golden Knights to stay and that you don’t think they tried their best to keep you.

Kelly McCrimmon, Golden Knights GM, responded to that later in the day said quote couldn’t be further from the truth and that he would disagree with that. How far off was the Golden Knights is best offer compared to the deal you signed with the Predators?

Marchessault: “Well, obviously, I want to, I want to move on and stop talking about it, right? But one of the things that I didn’t like it was not like a traditional offer. They offered me something that is called deferral and that’s that’s pretty far off to me.

So, so yeah, so the end result was probably around the same amount but it’s, it was longer years. So that’s, that’s that’s what I didn’t like and I don’t think I deserved that deal at the time and that’s why I was, I was not the kind of guy that wanted to like explode the bank or anything like that. I wanted a good, a good deal for a team that wants to win.

And you know what, like with Nashville is, they didn’t win yet. So they’re, they’re. they’re eager to win. They want to win and I think that’s what a, that’s what I wanted to be part of.