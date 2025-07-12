NHL Rumors: The St. Louis Blues and Jordan Kryou Trade Rumors

SDPN: (YouTube) Chris Johnston and Julian McKenzie on The Chris Johnston Show talking about the St. Louis Blues and Jordan Kryou trade rumors.

McKenzie: “One other name that I kind of see floating around, like Jordan Kyrou. We kind of brought him up on the last episode, his no-move clauses kicked in, but it just seems like rumors are still kind of persisting around him. What do you make of that?”

Johnston: “Well, look, there was discussions between the Blues and other teams, specifically the Montreal Canadiens. I think they went pretty far down the road of exploring the possibility of a trade on Kyrou. You know, ultimately, they did make the (Logan) Mailloux – (Zach) Bolduc trade. So, you know, they did, those teams found a way to get some business done, and just wasn’t that business.

You know, the player can obviously be traded once there’s no-move kicks in. I think it’s, it adds an element, though, in a layer that’s harder to maximize the players value. And so, you know, I understand why the name has been out there, because there were trade discussions, and obviously people here bits and pieces of what was going on.

But, you know, I never got the sense that the Blues were like, we have to trade him. I think, you know, one thing that Doug Armstrong does maybe more than some of his colleagues, you know, other GM around the league, is he’s comfortable like gauging prices. I think he likes to know what the value at any given time of some of his best players are. He’s willing to consider those moves, even if he doesn’t make them.

You know, we saw the same thing happen with Braden Schenn at the trade deadline, where ultimately, the Blues Captain wasn’t moved but, but his name was out there, and for good reason. Because, you know, there weren’t a lot of center options on that market at the deadline, and I think the Blues wanted to gauge that fact.

I also think Doug Armstrong to GM, he doesn’t mind the fact that might light a little fire under some of his players. Just, you know, it’s obviously the most comfortable thing hearing your name bandied about there.

So what do I make of the Jordan Kyrou, you know, rumors. I would make that there were definitely discussions involving him, and they didn’t make a trade before his no-move clause kicks in. And so now he has huge say in anything that happens. And I think as a result of that, we’re actually far less likely to see a trade. But I can’t rule it out entirely. We’ll see if, if anything goes there.

But, I mean, if you’re talking about a Kyrou trade at this stage, I mean, that’s, that’s a talented young player. Puts up a lot of points, I mean, we’re talking about a blockbuster. And so, you know, I wouldn’t rule it out, but I do think the, the percentage likelihood of it happening went down considerably after we got to July 1st.”

McKenzie: “Yeah, I’d be surprised if St Louis would move on from him.”

