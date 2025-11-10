NHL Rumors: The Stars and Robertson Are Not Close

The Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson aren’t close to an extension as of last week

Daily Faceoff: Elliotte Friedman, when asked if there are any updates on contract extension talks between the Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson.

Host: “91shayno wants to ask if there’s any update on Jason Robertson, now that Dallas has locked in Thomas Harley at that pretty expensive dollar.

Friedman: “So Shayno, I looked into this last week. The last time I looked into it was last weekend. I was told there was nothing close. Jim Nill was on with one of my buddies, Bob Stauffer, the other day, and he said it’s our goal to sign him. And I take Jim Neil at his word. He’s pretty honest.

People have said when Harley signed, they were like, ‘Oh, Robertson’s done.’ I don’t believe that. I don’t think it’s an A or B. I don’t think it’s an either or. I think if you’re a fan of the Dallas Stars, you know that they do what they want to do. If they want to get something done, they’ll get it done.

I think that it’s going to be a challenge. The challenge, the challenge is going to find be the sweet spot, the number. I’m sure they want him to come in under (Mikko) Rantanen. And Robertson might want to have a big year and see if that puts him over top.

But also, don’t forget, he’s not a free agent this year. He’s got one more year. So I think there’s time to sort this out. The Stars absolutely put his name out there last year, just to see. And they didn’t like anything they got back. All of the offers they said, ‘Nope, Robertson is a better offer, a better situation for us than all of these offers.’

So, I’ll take Nill at his word that they want to sign him. But I, last I checked last weekend, was nothing was close.”

