NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares

Gino Reda: “In the meantime, another Leaf John Tavares, number three on our list of Top 50 pending UFAs. But he made it sound like it was a done deal, CJ. He said he’d spoken to Leafs management and felt, quote, very optimistic, end quote, that he’ll be back. But CJ, could this become more complicated than it appears on the surface?

Johnston: “Well, I think it’s a very complicated situation. I mean, this is a player transitioning in his own career, right? When he arrived in Toronto seven years ago, he was the NHL marquee free agent at that time. He signed a big-ticket contract. I think now the priority certainly for John Tavares at this stage of his career is to chase the Stanley Cup, and he believes there’s no better place to do that than Toronto.

But what does that contract look like? And you know, can he maybe take something that’s a little below his present market value? Because let’s not forget, well, you know, Tavares is getting on in years, he’s coming off a 38-goal season. He hit 74 points this season. He’s one of the most productive players of any of them that are, that are, have the ability to hit the open market on July 1st.

And so can they thread the needle between the Leafs and his agents in order to find something that both sides are comfortable with. Obviously, the Leafs will be looking for something appearing like a hometown discount, just because they’re going to have a lot of other, you know, needs to fill. There’s other holes in this lineup that I think management is going to want to pursue.

But at the same time, you know, pride is part of this, and respect as part of this too. So yes, on the surface, there’s, there’s every reason to believe Travares will remain, you know, remain a Leaf, because I think there’s mutual interest on both sides in seeing that happen. But the devil is in the details, and in that deal, and you know that those conversations are set to start here in the very near future.

