NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Overhaul, Tinkering, or In Between?

TSN: Darren Dreger on if the Toronto Maple Leafs need a roster overhaul or tinkering?

James Duthie: “So new duties, maybe for (Brad) Treliving, but primary duty is to build a team that can win the Stanley Cup. Does that mean a roster overhaul or tinkering, Dregs?

Dreger: “Well, I would say more than tinkering, adding some significant pieces, but not an overhaul, per se. I know that the Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in acquiring or adding heavier players. And they’re going to have to use some money that perhaps they invest from Mitch Marner.

I mean, if they don’t choose to extend Mitch Marner or engage in that level of, of negotiation, then obviously they’re going to have that money to add some different pieces.

There’s been an internal competition that I think is key, and perhaps overlooked at times, between (Auston) Matthews, (William) Nylander, and Marner, but is that in the best interest culturally, in terms of how you need to win in the Stanley Cup playoffs?

So I think that that cultural dynamic is key to Brad Treliving. It’s key to head coach Craig Berube. So perhaps they use some of that minor money to add the experience of proven, heavier playoff performance.

Duthie: “So is it a foregone conclusion that Marner is gone?

Dreger: “I wouldn’t say foregone conclusion, but it does feel like there’s a strong appetite for change from both sides. Marner will go to the open market July 1st, but I can’t sit here and say that the Toronto Maple Leafs are definitely out.”

