NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers are on Patrick Kane’s list

TSN 1050 Radio: Carlo Colaiacovo on two of the teams that Patrick Kane would play for.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Colaiacovo: “I’ll be honest with you, and I don’t think this is newsworthy, but based on people that I’ve talked to, if Patrick Kane were to accept a trade somewhere, the two teams that I thought, that I’ve been told are on his list are the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

host: “Cut that clip, we’re using that on Leafs Lunch.

Colaiacovo: “I don’t know if the Toronto Maple Leafs even fit the

Host: “Well, and the problem with the Leafs, the $10.5 million. You’ll have to do a double salary retention.

Colaiacovo: “So if Patrick Kane comes to you. If you’re Kyle Dubas and Patrick Kane comes to you and says ‘I want to get traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs,’ cause now the Rangers are out of it.

If those were the only two teams that he would think about playing for, if you’re the Maple Leafs, do you say yes to that deal?”

TSN: Colaiacovo on his Patrick Kane scoop.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Colaiacovo: “I was on my morning show, and I shared some information that was given to me last week before I left for my vacation and it sounds like it’s some pretty big news here in Toronto.

Let me just turn back the clock here. I left for vacation last week and prior to me leaving, I had a conversation with somebody very close to the conversation and we got talking about the NHL and some players around it, and Patrick Kane was a conversation that we had.

In me asking the question, ‘So, what do you thinks going to happen? It was basically laid out to me that Patrick Kane’s in a position right now where he still hasn’t made up his mind on exactly what it is he wants to do.

But, if he had to make a decision, two teams of interest that he could see himself being traded to, were the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs.”

….

Who’s to say how this whole thing plays out? The big question here is, what does Patrick Kane want to do, and what has changed since the New York Rangers went out and acquired Tarasenko?

I would have to imagine that Maple Leafs are probably still one of the teams that he is eyeing but has another team come into the mix now knowing that one potential team is, looks like it’s out of it? With what the Rangers did with Tarasenko.

So I do, I shared this on my show this morning. I do find it interesting how a lot of the media in Chicago have been asking him questions as of late, trying to get an answer as to when he’s going to make a decision. I think it was last week when he made the comment or shared the comment about Tarasenko’s acquisition where he did say, within the next seven or 10 days, I’m going to make my decision.

Well, if you go back to Friday or Saturday when that seven to 10 days was, look at the window in the seven to 10 days, in who he’s playing in the seven to 10 days. Toronto Maple Leafs on his schedule two of the next three games (played one last night).”

Breaking down Kane’s cap hit and salary

Puck Pedia: “Patrick Kane’s $6.9M in compensation this year includes just $2.9M in Salary. At the trade deadline, only $658K will be left to pay.

If a Kane trade involves a 3rd team to retain 25%, they would retain $2.625M in Cap Hit but $165K in actual cash.”