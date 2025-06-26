NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs are Considering a lot of Things

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at a lot different things, and it’s easy to see why some teams would be interested in someone like Brandon Carlo

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Toronto Maple Leafs, adding Brandon Carlo to the trade target board, and trying to give the Maple Leafs a different look.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Tyler Yaremchuk: “So it’s a similar, but granted, different caliber of player, but a similar conversation, maybe, with Brandon Carlo, who also debuts on your board. Like, this isn’t the Toronto Maple Leafs going like, ‘ooh, buyer’s remorse. We got to dump this guy.’ It’s more like, oh, we could actually maybe get something for him.”

Seravalli: “Yes, and that would be the thought process. It’s not to dump Carlo by any stretch. They like the player. Like the trade. They’ve had some teams that have expressed some interest in someone like Carlo. And given that contract, how reasonable it is, a guy who can be your number four defenseman, right-shot guy. Obviously has a ton of size. You could see why teams would be interested.

I think it’s probably less likely that the Leafs move him. But the fact that his name was out there, and the fact that I think so many different things are on the table for Brad Treliving in the Toronto Maple Leafs, that I think they’ve got no choice but to consider lots of different options.”

NHL Rumors: Connor Zary, Vladislav Gavrikov, and First-Round Speculation

Yaremchuk: “And that’s not to say that the Leafs aren’t trying to dump out some money as well. A guy like David Kampf is on your board, right, Frank? Comes in at number 33. $2.4 million. The conversation may be a bit more complicated around Morgan Rielly as well, but it’s clear Brad Treliving is trying to give this group a different look, and that might mean, again, trying to get some money off the books.”

Seravalli: “Look. He’s trying to fit 10 pounds of bleep in a five-pound bag. I mean, that’s really what we’re talking about is, they’re always ultra aggressive. They want to try and add as much as possible. They’ve got money, obviously moving out, and their commitment to Mitch Marner, they want to make big commitments to other players. They want to be in the mix to try and land impact pieces. And they’ve got a whole ton of things on their plate this week, at this moment in time.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.