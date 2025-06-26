NHL Rumors: Connor Zary, Vladislav Gavrikov, and First-Round Speculation

All quiet still with the Calgary Flames and Connor Zary

Anthony Di Marco: Contract talks between the Calgary Flames and RFA forward Conor Zary are going slow.

Have been told that it’s been months since the sides have spoken and you have to wonder why there has been a lack of urgency to get something done. After the Flames acquired Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost, Zary’s ice time diminished.

Many think Vladislav Gavrikov is wanting to go to New York

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the Sportsnet on Los Angeles Kings pending UFA defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov: “Gavrikov doesn’t have a long list apparently of places he really wants to go so that’s why a lot of people are pointing at the Rangers if he hits the market because they think he would be more than happy to go to New York.”

NHL Rumors: Atlanta, Sabres, Islanders, Leafs, Blue Jackets, and Canadiens

First-Round NHL draft speculation

Scott Wheeler: Over the past couple of weeks, have heard the Sharks being linked to Anton Frondell, Porter Martone and Caleb Desnoyers. Two sources have said that the Desnoyers talk has cooled of late. One source said the Sharks are looking to get bigger.

Another source said they didn’t think the Sharks would select Michael Misa. Most people still believe the Sharks will select Misa but it’s not as cut and dry. You also have to keep in mind that a games are being played around this time of year.

Max Miller: Grier said they are open to the idea of trading the 30th overall pick or keeping and making the selection.

Scott Wheeler: The New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, and Philadelphia Flyers have talked to the Chicago Blackhawks about the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NHL draft. Believe that the Blackhawks will keep the No. 3 pick.

The Penguins may be looking at Porter Malone or James Hagens if they were able to move up.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings director of amateur scouting, Mark Yannetti, said that they “would like to move down” in the first round. (the Kings hold the No. 24 pick)

NHL Trade: Buffalo Sabres Trade JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth

The Kings don’t have a second-round pick would like to get one. The Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks have extra picks and would make sense.

