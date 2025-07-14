NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Winnipeg Jets

Could the Ottawa Senators look at Mason McTavish, as well as a Shane Pinto extension?

Alex Adams of Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators were able to re-sign Claude Giroux, acquired a puck-moving RHD in Jordan Spence, and signed Lars Eller to be their 4C. Ideally, they’d still like to add a scoring top-six winger.

One player who may interest the Senators is Anaheim Ducks RFA forward Mason McTavish. There is talk that the two sides may not be happy.

Another offseason priority for the Senators should be an extension for center Shane Pinto, who has a year left at $3.75 million. He’s turned into a shut-down center who can score 20 goals. Elliotte Friedman has said recently that talks between the sides could be a “battle.” Will Pinto look for a bigger role and more money? Would a six-year, $6 million AAV work for both sides?

The Senators could also look to add some depth to the left side of their blue line and in net.

The Winnipeg Jets should keep a pen in hand for current and future free agents

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: With the departure of Nikolaj Ehlers, the Winnipeg Jets have a large hole in their top-six. Although the Jonathan Toews addition was nice as a potential second-line center, he likely isn’t viewed as a replacement.

The Jets need to sign RFA forward Gabriel Vilardi, and fellow winger Kyle Connor is extension eligible. Vilardi’s value is not easy to determine given his injury history. They’d like to get him signed before salary arbitration.

Connor would become a UFA after next season. He’s scored 40 goals twice and has been their leading goal scorer in five of the past six seasons. There shouldn’t be any panic yet if looking at the Jets’ history, as back in 2023, they signed Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele to long-term extensions right before the start of the season.

Also needing a new deal is RFA defensemen Dylan Samberg. Forward Adam Lowry, who will miss the first couple of months of the season because of offseason hip surgery, is entering the final year of his contract.

It’s unlikely the Jets will replace Ehlers, but GM Kevin Cheveldayoff will keep his eye on the trade market.

