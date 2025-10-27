NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks and Kiefer Sherwood

Past experiences may have the Vancouver Canucks being a little cautious with Kiefer Sherwood’s next contract

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The most pleasant surprise starts in the NHL episode, on the Vancouver Canucks and pending free agent Kiefer Sherwood. Past experience may have them a little nervous.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Kiefer Sherwood, to me, is an interesting one. And you know, he’s a UFA after this year, and the Canucks are weighing what to do here. It’s, it’s interesting.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and the Boston Bruins

I think teams, they tend to look at things that don’t go right as opposed to things that do go right. You know, one of the things they’ve been weighing was the Canucks extended Dakota Joshua. It didn’t go well. Although, you know, let’s be honest here, there were some health issues there that absolutely 100% deserve to be mentioned as part of the equation. But I think they were a bit scared off by that.

And then, but of course, one of their best players all year long, consistently has been another guy they extended Connor Garland. He has shown that he has not lost any edge or energy since the Canucks extended him.

But you know, Sherwood, on Sunday night, he was fantastic in a game the Canucks needed to have.

…

But you know, he’s, you know, Vancouver, what did Quinn Hughes say at the beginning of the year? I want, we have to have a good start, right? 5-5, not as good as you’d probably want. But there were, I bet there were a bunch of Canucks fans that thought it would be 4-6 when they were playing that back-to-back, and they knew that Quinn Hughes wasn’t playing. So that was, that was a big win.

NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks Currently Don’t Want to Give up Their 2026 First-Round Pick

And Sherwood will be an interesting one, because he’s clearly a huge heartbeat of that team. And the Caduceus can look at it and say, ‘Okay, we had one that didn’t work, but we had one that did.’ And what’s your confidence level in a guy like Sherwood here?”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.