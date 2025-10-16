NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks, and the Washington Capitals

The Vancouver Canucks haven’t found a middle-six forward yet

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta said that teams started calling the Vancouver Canucks, who had already been looking for a middle-six forward, but nothing is imminent.

“When (Nils) Hoglander went out (with injury), there were a few teams that reached out to Canucks to say ‘do you wanna replace him; we’ve got this piece, here take this piece and give us a third-round pick and call it a day,’ and those pieces weren’t really desirable, which is why the Canucks held off.”

John Carlson would like to have signed by now, but he knows he’ll have to be patient

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: 35-year-old Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is a pending UFA and hasn’t thought about retirement. The Capitals drafted Carlson 27th overall in the first round of the 2008 NHL draft.

Carlson hopes to be back with the Capitals, but GM Chris Patrick said at the start of training camp that they wanted to let the season play out.

“Just kind of let the season play out and see how things go. John’s been a huge part of this organization. He’s on the Mount Rushmore of great Caps and we’re going to see where things go with him.”

Carlson would like the security of re-signing early, but understands the business side of it.

“I guess I haven’t had many of these conversations,” he said. “But I think I’ve been around and been an ear and a shoulder and an influence on a lot of other people in terms of talking through things (with contracts) and helping them in certain way. So, it’s not like it’s foreign to me, but at the end of the day, when the lights come on, there’s really nothing else that you can focus on besides what’s on the ice.”

