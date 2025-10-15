NHL Rumors: Alexandar Georgiev, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Is Alexandar Georgiev looking to return back to the KHL?

Hockey News Hub: There is a rumor out there that Buffalo Sabres Alexandar Georgiev is looking to return to Russia. His KHL rights are held by Spartak, and there are several KHL teams that are interested.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau could eventually be moved, and it’s up to Anders Lee what he wants to do

Stefen Rosner: (answering a question) New York Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau could be made available if the Islanders fall out of it. Think that Anders Lee will be brought back, unless he wants to move on.

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Edmonton Oilers

Pressure mounting in Buffalo

TSN: Chris Johnston says that heat is on the Buffalo Sabres after a 0-3 start to the season, and not making the playoffs in the past 14 years.

“If you talk to management or coaching staff, they’re going to say, look, the team itself just hasn’t played well enough. They’ve always been contending with some injury issues as well. But the heat is really already up on the Sabres, even though we are just coming to the one week mark of the season with the way things have started. And they have two tough home games this week on home ice.

We’ll be watching very closely to see how things go there, because if they don’t start winning some games, certainly the feeling is Kevyn Adams, the general manager, and everyone in that front office, there’s pressure to do something.”

NHL Rumors: Connor Bedard Could Get Eight Figures on His Next Contract

Will Nick Robertson get a fresh start somewhere?

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs have spoken to teams about Nick Robertson, according to Darren Dreger, as speculation surrounding the forward continues.

“The 24-year-old finds himself one more time in a very familiar spot with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he’s hoping for a larger role, opportunity in the National Hockey League. He’s pushing 160 NHL games. I know that Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has recently talked with clubs that may have some interest in Nick Robertson. Given the depth that the Maple Leafs have, it’s a tough spot for Robertson. So maybe it’s time to give him a fresh start somewhere else.”

