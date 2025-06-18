NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks Don’t Want to go to an Uncomfortable Number with Pius Suter

The Vancouver Canucks don’t want to go to an uncomfortable number with Pius Suter

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor last week on the Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Pius Suter.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dhaliwal: “So the Canucks want to keep, we’re down to crunch time, folks, Brock Boeser and Pius Suter. July 1st is not too far away. What is it, Don, three weeks? Canucks want to keep Pius Suter, but it sounds like the number could be too high for Vancouver. The two sides have talked. No concrete offer from the Canucks yet. The July 1 center market is slim. We all know that Don. Brock Nelson going off to market, could be more teams in on Suter.

I’m told the Canucks do not want to go to a crazy number for Suter. The Canucks went to an uncomfortable number 12 months ago. Are you remembering folks? Dakota Joshua. They went to a number they, Donnie, did not want to go to $3.2 (million). I don’t get the feeling, I get the feeling the same thing with Suter. Canucks don’t want to go to an uncomfortable number.”

Suter’s July 1st number is going to start with a four. I do believe the Canucks don’t want to go there. I think their number might be somewhere in the threes.”

Taylor: “He’s kind of got them, though, doesn’t he?”

Dhaliwal: “He’s got them. He’s got them. He’s got them Don. You nailed it. And you know why he’s got him? There’s a ton…”

Taylor: “He’s a center.”

Dhaliwal: “He’s a center. You nailed it. A ton of teams are looking for a second-line center right now. A ton of them, and the beneficiary is going to be Pius Suter. Things can change. We always have to say, one phone call changes everything.

But right now, Pius Suter’s in a really good spot. Ton of teams after centers. July 1st center market is weak. Could be a lot more teams in on Suter. If you’re going to go to $4 million, or $4.5 (million), or who knows Don. Brian Burke says GMs act like drunken sailors on July 1st, and that’s what happened when you have a bunch of teams after one guy, the number gets crazy.

So I as of right now, no concrete offer from the Canucks for Suter. They did tie, the two sides are talking, but I get the feeling they do not want to go to an uncomfortable number with Pius Suter.”

Taylor: “They’ve gone on record, Jim Rutherford, and Patrick Allvin as saying they need a center or two, maybe even three. Pius Suter’s of center. He was good, one of the few positive stories. Career high, 46-point on the penalty kill, the second unit power play. There was, there was a lot there for him. Not the fastest player in the world, but he had that Swiss Army, Swiss Army knife feel about him. You slot him in anywhere.

And like I say, he’s kind of got them, because, like I said, they’ve gone on record saying they need centers. What if they don’t land a center who is an obvious top-six center? That, but then, you know, then you’ve let Pius Suter go. What does that do…”

Dhaliwal: “Let Brock Boeser go.”

Taylor: “Boeser’s a winger.”

Well, I know, but what I mean is, you let these two guys go. You didn’t trade them at the deadline, Don, and both of them.”

