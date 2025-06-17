NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the New York Rangers

The Anaheim Ducks are interested in Mitch Marner, but only up to a point

Cory Wilkins of Daily Faceoff: Tyler Yaremchuk notes that the Anaheim Ducks have over $30 million in cap space remaining and basically only have RFAs Lukas Dostal and Mason McTavish to re-sign.

Frank Seravalli adds that they do need to consider that defenseman Jackson Lacombe is going to get paid after his ELC expires. It’s doubtful an extension gets done this offseason.

“People have said, ‘What about Mitch Marner? Oh, blank check. They’re going to give him $14 million.’ No, they’re not. They’re interested in Marner, but only to a certain extent. There is a cap and a limit to that because they know they’re going to need to pay these guys. I think this Ducks team is on an upward trajectory.”

The New York Rangers will look to clear more salary cap space

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: After trading Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks last week, New York Rangers GM Chris Drury continues to look to gain cap flexibility ahead of free agency. They have just under $16 million in projected cap space with 16 players under contract.

The Rangers aren’t offering pending RFA defenseman K’Andre Miller much term. He’s two years away from unrestricted free agency. Could they do a two-year bridge deal at $5 million per? Since he’s not signed, any trade would take away from their cap space. Trading for someone like Bowen Byram (RFA who made $3.85 million last year) or Jordan Spence ($1.5 million next year) would eat into their cap.

Would someone offer sheet Miller? An AVV between $4.68 million and $7 million would net the Rangers a first and third-round pick. Between $7 and $9.3 million for a first, second, and third-round pick.

The Rangers are interested in LA Kings pending UFA defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, who is believed to be looking for a seven-year, $7 million deal.

It wouldn’t be easy for the Rangers to get fair trade value for the inconsistent Alexis Lafreniere. He carries a $7.45 million cap hit on a long-term deal.

Mika Zibanejad has five years left at $8.5 million and a full no-movement clause. The Toronto Maple Leafs might have some interest. They have Vincent Trocheck and J.T. Miller at center, so they could use the savings on a UFA winger.

Defenseman Carson Soucy carries a $3.25 million cap hit for one more year and a full no-trade clause until July 1st. Need to move to upgrade the left side.

RFA Matt Rempe and Adam Edstrom should come in around $1 million each. RFA Will Cuylle could come in around $3.5 million. If they could sign Gavrikov around $7 million and trade Miller for futures, they’d be left with around $3 million to upgrade their top-nine.

